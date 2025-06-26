Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: Summer 2025 update

For the first time all year, there was recently some news regarding a Presumed Innocent season 2 at Apple TV+. Does that mean even more updates are coming, especially when it comes to a premiere date?

Well, from the jump here, we will say that we’d love nothing more than to have a further update as to what more could be coming with the crime drama. The first season starring Jake Gyllenhaal was such a hit and in theory, it makes sense to want more insight — or for the streaming service to hurry along the process of getting the next season underway.

However, this is where we do have to come in with the cruel reminder that this is not happening. There is no present evidence that anything more is going to be said regarding Presumed Innocent season 2 for at least a little while. Rachel Brosnahan is set to be the new lead, and we also are aware of some other major players in the cast. However, there is really not that much else known at present — and we tend to think the producers will be patient. Some more casting news could come out this summer, and perhaps filming will kick off after Brosnahan’s press tour for the upcoming Superman film winds down.

It would be rather nice to get premiere date news shortly but even that feels like somewhat of a pipe dream. For now, the earliest we would imagine Presumed Innocent will return is the summer or fall of next year. We will let you know if that changes — no matter when the show is back, our general feeling is that it is going to be every bit as intense and dramatic as we could possibly hope.

