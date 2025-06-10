Presumed Innocent season 2: Rachel Brosnahan set as lead

Does Apple TV+ now have a significant plan for Presumed Innocent season 2? At this point, it feels like there is a good chance.

According to a report from TVLine, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alum Rachel Brosnahan is going to star in and executive produce the upcoming batch of episodes, which is based on the legal thriller Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray that is set to hit bookstores next year. Given the release date for the source material, we have a hard time imagining that we are going to be waiting until at least next summer to see the show back — if not longer.

We do think that casting Brosnahan is a sign that Apple and the producers 100% believe in her as a rising star. She already has one super-successful television series under her belt, and she also is going to be starring as Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman movie later this summer.

Will the second season live up to the greatness of what we had the first go-around? That remains to be seen, given that second seasons for one-time “limited series” do not always end up being anywhere near as great as what we saw the first go-around. We do think that it helps here that the producers are going more for an anthology approach, which means that there can be a new narrative every time. Thanks to there being source material, as well, there is at least some sort of blueprint that producers can utilize.

Hopefully, Rachel’s casting is an indicator that in the weeks and months ahead, some more good stuff all about the second season will come out. Personally, we tend to think that gives us so much more to look forward to.

