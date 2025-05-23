Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear anything more soon regarding a Presumed Innocent season 2 over at Apple TV+? It makes sense that at this point, you would want to hear something more on the show and for good reason.

After all, let’s start off here with a reminder here — the first season aired last summer, and we’ve also known for a long time that the legal drama would be back … albeit with a twist. Moving forward the story is going to be based on different source material, and there is no guarantee that anyone from the first batch of episodes is going to return. At most, we would expect one character and that is it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more PRESUMED INNOCENT videos!

Between now and the end of the summer, we certainly do think that a little bit more on the future of the series could come out. With that being said, news on a premiere date is very-much premature. It would be a blessing to us to see the second season NEXT summer, and Apple in general seems to be one of those places where they do not feel a lot of pressure to rush shows along — especially one like this given all the work that needs to be done.

From the outside looking in, we tend to think that the biggest priority could very much be trying to find someone to fill the shoes left by Jake Gyllenhaal after the first season, and that is something that is so much easier said than done. We do feel like we’re going to get another A-lister, but that may also contribute somewhat to a long wait here — you have to do something to make sure you are working with their schedule.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now regarding Presumed Innocent

What do you want to see moving into Presumed Innocent season 2?

Also, who do you think could be the next lead? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







