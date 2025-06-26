Squid Game season 3 premiere: Netflix reveals first six minutes

Tomorrow on Netflix, you are going to have a chance to check out the third and final season of Squid Game — but you can see a little now!

Today, the folks over at the streaming service (via Tudum) released the opening six minutes of the show’s final chapter, and we tend to think that they at least set the stage for what will be coming down the road. Think along the lines of a search for the site of the games on the outside; meanwhile, on the inside Gi-hun may be getting closer and closer to re-entry.

If you head over here, you can see these opening minutes, which are exciting but also still raise a lot of questions. Take, for starters, why Gi-hun is brought back to the other competitors in the first place. He was captured by the Front Man, and so soon after a violent showdown led to a number of deaths. It would have been easy to eradicate him; instead, the plan now seems to be to break him. Is there any way for him to have hope at all after some of what he’s gone through? This is what the show may be wanting us to wonder.

We still want to home for the best for Gi-hun moving forward but alas, the only way out may be with his death. There has been so much violence already within the Squid Game world and in the end, neither Netflix nor the producers have promised a happy ending. The sneak peek ends with the games moving forward, regardless of whether or not anyone wants it to. There are only 60 players left at this given point in time, and the competition is coming to a vote once more.

How do you think that Squid Game season 3 is going to conclude?

