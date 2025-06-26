The Rookie season 8 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Rookie season 8 between now and the end of the summer? Is some premiere-date news possible?

Within a piece like this, we do think there is some value in taking things a single news item at a time. With that in mind, let’s just kick things off here by noting that production has already started for the ABC drama, but in a fairly surprising place: Prague. Our hope here is that in the weeks to come, we will get a better sense as to what certain cast members are doing there … though we imagine it could be tied to wrapping up some sort of story threads from the end of season 7.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

Now, this is where we do have to share some of the sad news, as we have a hard time thinking that there is going to be any sort of premiere date news on The Rookie season 8 anytime soon. Even as more and more work gets done on the show, the reality here remains that if you are ABC, you still want to wait to bring the series back until around January. This is where the ratings have been strong for it in the past, especially earlier this year as a partner to High Potential and then also Will Trent.

Because the next few months are likely going to be spent with ABC promoting a lot of their upcoming fall programming, our feeling is that an actual start date for season 8 is going to be announced in October or November. At that point, the promotion kicks into high gear. Some patience may be needed and until then, the biggest news we expect is largely going to be tied to casting.

Related – Be sure to get more news on The Rookie season 8 filming

What are you most excited to see at this point heading into The Rookie season 8?

Do you have any specific premiere date hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







