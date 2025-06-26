Grantchester season 10 spoilers: Emotional Alphy stuff ahead

We are still pretty early on in Grantchester season 10 and with that in mind, there is one thing we can say with confidence: You are going to see some tear-jerkers. Not only that, but some that could be tied to the character of Alphy!

In some ways, you can say that the vicar is reasonably new still to the British drama; however, he is so important to its current success that the last thing you can do is keep audiences waiting. The faster you present some good stories for this character, the better.

Speaking via TV Insider, Rishi Nair makes it very clear that in general, this season is going to dive deep into his past and some of the things that he’s gone through:

“Going back to that sense of belonging and identity crisis that Alphy has, in Season 10 things happen that he has to live his past again … Without giving too much away, him having to go back to his past and face those traumas, if that’s the right word to use, really makes him look at himself inwards. And he’s never really done that before. He’s just always looking forwards onto the next thing. And in Season 10, we see him look inwards a little bit more. A lot of questions about himself and stuff that Professor Joshi says does weigh on his mind and it does affect how he maybe perceives himself or perceives others. And whether that’s correct or not, I guess we’ll find out.”

Is all of this going to take time to unravel? Probably, and the struggle for Alphy to go along with this is that he will have to balance personal struggles and resolving cases alongside Geordie. Doing this is going to be pretty darn difficult.

What are you hoping to see for Alphy on Grantchester moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

