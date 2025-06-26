Shogun season 2 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there any chance that we hear more about a Shogun season 2 premiere date between now and the end of the summer?

Well, let’s start off here by explaining why we are having this conversation right now: Tonight marks the arrival of another huge FX series in The Bear. Given the critical acclaim around both of them, it is hard to think about one without the other! Shogun was a huge critical and commercial success at the time it came out. Because of that, it only increases demand.

Now, here is where we do have to come back to Earth for a moment and dish out a harsh reality: If you are FX and Hulu, you see no reason to rush things. It is why you are probably not going to get news on a season 2 premiere date this summer. Instead, our general feeling is that next summer is when you can start to get some more news about what’s coming up. Filming may not even begin until early next year, and the biggest reason for the delay is tied to the need to get the story perfect.

If you have not heard about it already, here is what we can say: Shogun season 2 does not have the source material backing it that season 1 did. We tend to think that for the entire creative team, that means even more of a challenge to ensure that you have all of the finer details hammered out and the story perfect. From there, you can plan production! The show has already been renewed for a season 3, so at least we have the comfort of knowing that it will not be going anywhere soon.

