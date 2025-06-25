Will Trent season 4 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of the summer, is there a chance that a Will Trent season 3 premiere date will emerge? Make no mistake that it would be great if it happens. Whether or not it does, however, is a completely different story — and it may actually be unlikely.

After all, remember for a moment what ABC has already said. Based on the information that is already out there, the plan is to bring the crime drama back in early 2026, similar to what happened with season 3, which premiered several months ago. This is not a punishment to bring the show back at midseason. Rather, this is a reminder that the series performs really well in this spot! If you are working behind the scenes here, you may not see any real reason to switch things up.

Where things stand right now is quite simple: We do hope to learn something more about Will Trent between now and the end of the summer, especially since there were so many cliffhangers that need to be resolved! The future of multiple people hang in the balance, and that is without even getting into Will’s biological father or what is going to happen to Angie now that she is pregnant. There is so much that needs to be considered!

Our overall assessment here is quite simple: If we are lucky, there is going to be a premiere date revealed for the show around October or November. There is no real reason for it to be revealed earlier than this, mostly due to the fact that ABC will be busy pushing some of their fall shows first.

