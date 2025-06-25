Ransom Canyon season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

If you missed the big news yesterday, we are going to be seeing a Ransom Canyon season 2 arrive at Netflix down the road. It is exciting to know that just months after the premiere, and it does bring us into the next, all-important question: When will the show actually return?

Well, if there is a bit of good news that we can share from the get-go here, it is rather simple: The creative team is already at work on devising new scripts. This will make it easier to start filming, and also ensure there is a relatively smaller break between seasons.

So based on what we know at present, we feel confident enough to say that Ransom Canyon season 2 will almost certainly premiere next year. After all, there is no real reason for that to not be the case! We are talking here about a show that does not require some incredibly long post-production period. Based on everything we know at present, we do tend to think that it coming back in the summer of next year would be perfect. Just think about the sort of drama and romance the producers bring to the table here — doesn’t this feel, at least on paper, like the sort of show that is perfect for airing this time of year? It transports you somewhere else, and that is something we all need.

With the first season being so successful, we also tend to think that moving forward, we are also going to hear more when it comes to some other people joining the world. If we were Netflix and/or producers, we would lean more into nostalgia — and at the same time, make watching the show feel a little bit more like a hug.

