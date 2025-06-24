Ransom Canyon renewed for season 2 by Netflix

Several weeks following the launch of season 1 at Netflix, we are pleased to say the following: there will be a Ransom Canyon season 2! There is no reason to worry about that.

According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service has officially ordered more episodes; not only that, but the plan is for Josh Duhamel and much of the rest of the cast and crew to start filming this September. Showrunner April Blair and the writers started work on the season 2 story earlier this spring in anticipation of a renewal — something that does happen with some regularity to ensure more of a quick turnaround.

In a further statement to the aforementioned publication, here is what Blair had to say about the series coming back for more:

“I couldn’t be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for Ransom Canyon! Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can’t wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride.”

We will have more time soon to talk more about specific premiere-date hopes but for now, our hope here remains that we are going to be seeing the next chapter of the show back at some point next year. We do tend to think that this helps to ensure viewership sticks around; also, we tend to think that this series falls in line with Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias, and other shows in this genre that don’t require a ton of post-production. It does feel feasible, and we do also think that there is still room for this fanbase to grow over time. It really just comes down to discover, and we recognize that this can at times be difficult on a platform as big as Netflix.

