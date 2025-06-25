America’s Got Talent 20: Duo Stardust get Sofia’s Golden Buzzer!

We of course entered tonight’s America’s Got Talent anticipating that there would be great acts — but who got a Golden Buzzer? This is where we will introduce you to Duo Stardust.

There are auditions that sometimes, you know immediately after the fact what is going to happen. This is one of them. There are a ton of danger from start to finish as there were roller-skating stunts and from there, also some aerial work. Simon Cowell jokingly took credit for it after the fact. Then, Sofia pressed her Buzzer!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Now, are the two going to have a real chance of winning the competition? That is where some of the question marks come into play here. We do think what is somewhat interesting here is that we have the show actually acknowledging that they were on Britain’s Got Talent in the past and that is baked into their story. We also think it gives them a better shot at redemption, given that Simon didn’t like their last performance there. We have a rare case of cross-show growth!

The other thing that they have going for them here? Well, we have seen acrobatic acts like this fare at least reasonably well, making it all the way to the finale. Actually winning the whole show may still be a tall order, but anything is possible if they do find a way to up their game from here on out.

In general, we are just grateful for the opportunity to know that another big performance will be coming at some point during the live shows. That is not often guaranteed, even for some of the people who do get the four “yes” votes on the show itself.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on America’s Got Talent, including when the show will return from hiatus

What did you think about this particular America’s Got Talent performance overall?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







