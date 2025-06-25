One Piece season 2 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about One Piece season 2 between now and the end of the summer? There is certainly a case to be made for it here, and for a number of different reasons.

So where is the proper place for us to start? Well, it makes sense to note from the get-go here to note that production has been done for a little while, and that does mean that almost everyone involved has to be in the thick of post-production and making sure a lot of the visual effects are either perfect or close to it. This is a process that lasts for a little while and by virtue of that, the best thing that we can say is exercise some patience.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Is there still a chance that we get a season 2 premiere date announcement this summer? Maybe, but we tend to think it would come out later in the summer. For now, our general expectation for the date itself is at some point early next year, once we get to the other side of some of Netflix’s other heavy hitters including Stranger Things.

Now if you are curious as to what the story could be for One Piece moving forward, let’s just say that there is so much more adventure ahead for the Straw Hat Pirates! A number of iconic characters from the anime / manga are going to be featured, and we also tend to imagine that the story will feel significantly larger in terms of its scale. After all, the show now knows that it was mostly embraced by fans; now is the chance to effectively deliver more of what people love.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on One Piece now, including what else is ahead

What are you most eager to see when it comes to One Piece season 2 at Netflix, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







