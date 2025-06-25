Foundation season 3: Show EP on bringing in the Mule

If you have already seen some of the previews out there for Foundation season 3, then you are likely aware of the Mule’s presence in the story. This is a very important moment for people familiar with the source material from Isaac Asimov, and it is also what the story has been building towards for quite some time.

Is Gaal ready to step up to the plate? Are there some massive casualties ahead? These are all the things that we are left to wonder, and let’s just hope that answers are coming in due time.

For now, why not just hear more from executive producer David S. Goyer? Speaking in a new interview with io9, he did his best to explain why the entire team waiting to introduce the Mule into the story at this point:

“I had always said, ‘The Mule is season three. We have to earn the Mule’ … The reason why the Mule is so effective in the books is because it comes midway through the second novel, and you have to sort of set up the Foundation and set up the ways that its psychohistory seems to be kind of infallible and then the Mule is something that turns everything—the Mule doesn’t work unless you’ve seen the Foundation succeed a number of times.”

In the same interview, Goyer also noted that season 3 and a potential season 4 would almost feel in some ways like a 20-episode season, given that there may not be the same sort of massive shift in time that we have seen already. That absolutely should be enough to have everyone excited on what the future may hold, and hopefully, it is going to be enough to ensure that a lot of viewers watch. We do remain worried about that, mostly because the threshold for a show like Foundation coming back is very-much different than it would be some cheaper series that are out there.

