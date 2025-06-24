Foundation season 3: Prepare further with recap video

The premiere of Foundation season 3 is weeks away from arriving on Apple TV+ — with that in mind, what can you do to prepare further? Let’s just say that within this piece, we are happy to help.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new featurette that reminds you more of what happened with Brother Day, Gaal, and many other important characters through the first two seasons. We do tend to think that the mere existence of this video alone is proof that this can be a complicated story to follow at times, mostly due to the sheer amount of characters and the time jumps. However, it can also be immensely rewarding. (We also do tend to think that it is a reminder that it’s been a long time since season 2 aired, the direct result of a number of factors including the industry strikes of 2023.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Ultimately, the powers-that-be are keeping at least some of the finer details about the third season quiet, though it does appear as though the presence of the Mule is going to be paramount to almost everything. Almost everything that Gaal has prophesized is coming to this moment, and we just hope that you are prepared for a consistent amount of chaos that is different than anything that we’ve seen so far. The third season is going to bring action for sure, but also a lot of the same pensive content that you have come to expect from this show.

In the end, we really just hope that there are a lot of people out there who do continue to watch — Foundation is not a cheap series to make, and it is going to need an enormous audience to continue to come out with new episodes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Foundation, including the season 3 trailer and some further expectations

What are you the most eager to see entering Foundation season 3 when it does arrive?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







