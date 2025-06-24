Ted Lasso season 4: Brett Goldstein speaks more on return

We do consider ourselves rather lucky to be thinking more and more about Ted Lasso season 4. After all, with production happening this summer, it feels obvious that there will be a lot of news coming! Think in terms of casting, story updates, and a whole lot more.

Now, the bittersweet part of this is knowing that not everyone from the first three seasons will be back full-time, which makes some sense with the focus shifting over to the women’s team at AFC Richmond. However, many familiar faces will be back, and that includes Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent. He is someone involved with the show creatively, but also remains one of the most important people on-screen.

So how did Brett get to the point of coming back, especially after spending some time thinking that season 3 could be the end? A lot of it comes down to openness to ideas, and that is something that he described further in a chat on Vulture’s Good One podcast:

“You have this plan, but then this world starts to build in front of you and you fall in love with things you didn’t know you’d fall in love with … I don’t want to sound too ‘woo woo,’ but you have to stay open to the signs … When the idea is there, you remain open to it and you’re like, ‘Oh! That’s a good one.’ But then you’re like, ‘F—! Maybe there is more.’”

At this point, we’re thrilled to know that there is, and who says that season 4 has to be the end? We would hardly be mad if the series gets another three-season run and then concludes properly with a season 6, one that can be promoted as such in advance. Still, we will have to see if that happens.

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Ted Lasso season 4, especially with Roy Kent?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned here to get some more info all about the show.

