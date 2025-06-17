Ted Lasso season 4: A new Brett Goldstein update

In just a matter of weeks, there is a chance that production will be underway on Ted Lasso season 4 — and isn’t that a cause for celebration?

If nothing else, we are sure for some of the cast, it is quite a relief to not have to constantly be asked about the future. After all, remember the super-ambiguous way in which season 3 wrapped up, let alone how Apple TV+ refused to say that it was the final season. This was all for a clear reason, as it gave Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the team plenty of time to figure it out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

When it comes to Brett Goldstein, we know that he has a take in the series on multiple levels. Not only has he served as a writer behind the scenes, but he was exceptional as Roy Kent. He clearly has a lot to be excited about when it comes to the next chapter, but that does not mean he can say much.

Speaking to Variety, Goldstein notes that “obviously, I can’t tell you a single thing about [the new season], of course, but we’re working on it, and it’s good … It’s exciting to have everyone back together.” If Brett is confident about the material being produced, then it is easier to be excited about it from our vantage point. The main focus here could be a women’s team at AFC Richmond, but there is a chance that some surprising personal subplots could make their way into the story, as well. In the end, we just hope that the show can really capture the comedy that it had in the first and second seasons, and opt against becoming a little too bloated as it was in season 3.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ted Lasso now, including the latest premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see moving into Ted Lasso season 4 for Roy Kent?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







