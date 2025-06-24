Tulsa King season 3 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Tulsa King season 3 between now and the end of the summer? For now, let’s just say that we are optimistic — and for a handful of reasons.

Where do we start here? Remember that we are talking about a series starring Sylvester Stallone that is already in production; because of that, we do tend to think that there is a relatively fast turnaround that can happen! We have seen that in the past, and we also tend to think that if you are Paramount+, there is no real reason to wait for a crazy amount of time to release the next chapter.

For the time being, here is some of what we can share — we do tend to think that we are going to learn more about Tulsa King at some point this summer, though it feels unlikely it will actually premiere before the fall. After all, Paramount+ has another Taylor Sheridan production in Mayor of Kingstown that has already finished filming its upcoming season — that is without getting into the Yellowstone spin-off The Madison, which has been done for a while but remains one of TV’s great mysteries. There is a chance that a Tulsa King premiere date gets announced, and that is more or less it.

As for what you can expect moving into the next season, let’s just say that a lot of it will be tied to everything that you’ve loved so far. Dwight is going to keep trying to branch out his empire into different places. As for whether or not it actually works, though, that’s the mystery we are left to linger on. We do think he’ll survive, but getting everything he wants is a tall order.

