The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3: Will Hilarie Burton return?

After her big appearance as Lucille in season 2, is there a chance Hilarie Burton could be back again for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3?

Of course, we do think that you have to note the obvious first and foremost here, and that’s the simple fact that this character is dead in the present. However, we saw a hallucination of her in season 2, and we absolutely do think that this is something that could happen again down the road. It really just comes down to having the right story, mostly because the history between Lucille and Negan is not something you want to exploit.

Luckily, it does at least seem as though Burton is happy to return to the role if the opportunity arises — though we are well-aware of the fact that the show has yet to be renewed for a season 3. Here is some of what the actress had to say to People Magazine on the subject:

“Anytime Jeff asks me to do anything, the answer is always yes … He pushes me in a good way. And I really like that group of people. We’ve been with them for so long that it’s always a nice reunion.”

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens, and we really should consider ourselves lucky that Negan is still alive. Just remember that at the end of the season 2 finale, Maggie had a golden opportunity to take her longtime enemy out — she did not do it, and we have to hope that at this point, she has opened the door to a sort of healing that would not be altogether possible for her in other circumstances.

