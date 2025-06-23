The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 finale: Is Ginny dead?

We had a feeling that entering the season 2 finale for The Walking Dead: Dead City, there were going to be some deaths. With that, what did we actually end up getting?

Well, let’s just say that from our vantage point, the zombie drama did manage to lose a couple of major characters, while also doing the smart / predicable thing here in making sure that most of the major people are still around to some degree. This includes of course Negan and Maggie — and hopefully the Croat to go along with it.

For now, the most noteworthy confirmed death here has to be Ginny, which we’re sure for a lot of people is fine. We honestly expected a lot more character development than we got for the character this season, and the most notable thing about her going now is that it takes yet another person away from Negan. What truly happens when you do isolate this guy? That is something that the show is playing around more with at present, and we are sure they will continue to for a little while.

Meanwhile, Dead City also lost tonight the role of Bruegel, but we do not necessarily think that this is so much of a surprise. For most of the first season we imagined that this was going to be a one-season adversary and that is what we got. He was at least exciting to watch most of the time, and we do tend to think that he’s going to be replaced by someone else new and charismatic in a season 3 … provided that we end up having a chance to see one.

What did you think overall about the events of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, especially the finale?

