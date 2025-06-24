Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date: Summer update

At some point between now and the end of the summer, doesn’t it make sense to get an official Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date? Well, let’s just take a moment to say that there is a legitimate case to be made.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and throw a reminder out there that production on the Jeremy Renner series has already wrapped! That’s enough to make us think that we are inching closer to a premiere-date announcement coming, especially since this is not one of those shows with a ton of special effects. It does not take some super-extreme amount of time to get them together at the end of the day.

Now, let’s just go ahead and state that we would be shocked if there is no formal Mayor of Kingstown premiere date announcement between now and the end of the summer. Heck, we tend to think there’s a good chance the show itself is actually out before late September! It has actually be a little while since Paramount+ had a Taylor Sheridan production on the air, and we tend to think they would like to end that soon. This is one that has a dedicated audience, and we do think there are specific reasons for intrigue here.

After all, we tend to think that the fourth season could operate as a little bit of a reset, mostly because Iris is dead, but so are some of Mike’s adversaries. What does his life look like now, and what are some of the different things that he is fighting for? We do tend to think there is a lot to wonder about here, and we can’t wait to see the action-packed end result.

