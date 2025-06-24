Paradise season 2 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

With all the buzz that is out there about Paradise season 1 still at Hulu, why not keep the conversation going about season 2? What more could we learn this summer?

Well, the top thing that we really should note here from the start is that the cast and crew are actually so much further into production of this season than you would necessarily think. They have been at work at the latest batch of episodes for months now, with the hope being that the second season will premiere in the relatively same timeframe to what we got in season 1. We recognize that this may be rare for streaming shows these days; however, remember that Hulu has been able to make this work for a while with Only Murders in the Building.

Because of everything we’ve already said, it should be relatively clear that we are not going to be hearing anything more on the second season this summer — even if it is a nice thing to think about in theory. The reality here remains that more than likely, we are going to get a formal date announcement either at the end of this year or early 2026. This summer could still offers us some headlines, whether it be new castings or details on the story to come.

To date, what we can say is that Shailene Woodley is easily the most-ambitious new addition to Paradise, and that at least some of the story will revolve around getting to see Sterling K. Brown’s character Xavier on the outside world. Our hope is that he will be able to find his wife Teri, but there is no guarantee that doing this is going to garner him all the answers he seeks. This show is complicated, and we know that season 2 is not meant to be the last one.

