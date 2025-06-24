The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3: EP on new settings

Over the weekend, it was confirmed that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is going to be premiere in a matter of months! Are you ready for more action, new zombies, and of course the title character returning with Carol? There is a ton to be excited about here.

One of the big headlines entering the season already has been a journey to Spain for some of these characters. Now, is that the only place we are going to see?

Without getting too specific on whether we are seeing multiple countries or various parts of Spain, executive producer Scott M. Gimple had the following to say to TV Insider:

We’re going to see a couple of places. And there’s some really good casting and guest stars — it’s quite a season. I got to go out and visit and it’s an incredible thing to see the show being made in Europe. It’s just an insane thing and, you know, coming from, doing it as long as I have, starting out as a writer/producer in a little town in Georgia, and now it’s spanning the globe. It’s absolutely crazy. It’s kind of overwhelming.

Ultimately, one of the things that is the most exciting about this show is in going to different places, you open the door for us to see a lot of different types of people and even zombies. This is really a chance in order for everyone to use their imaginations, and we hope that they do! Also, let’s hope there is a chance for some iconic moments after a somewhat polarizing season 2. We’re still not over Isabelle, but that may also be the point — people die in this world often, after all…

What are you most eager to see entering The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 at AMC?

