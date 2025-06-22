The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premiere date revealed

With today serving as the end for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, it only makes sense to think further about a season 3. So, what can we say on the subject?

First and foremost, let’s begin here with what is official. Per the folks at AMC, the series starring Norman Reedus will be back on Sunday, September 7 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. This series is currently meant to take place in Spain, where a possible season 4 could also be set in the event the show ends up being renewed for more.

So what more can we say about it now? Well, the first teaser here gives us a better sense of what is ahead; not only that, but the synopsis below sets the stage:

Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon follows Daryl (Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

We will go ahead and admit here that we are excited to see the new batch of episodes, though at the same time, we are still struggling with a part of how the first season ended. Why in the world would the show do what they did when it comes to Isabelle? We do still wonder when or even if Daryl and Carol are going to make it back to America, but finding a way to make that happen is still very-much easier said than done.

