The Snake episode 4 return date hopes at Fox; what’s next?

Following all the craziness that you see tonight on Fox, it makes all the sense in the world to want to know more about The Snake episode 4. When could it be back? Meanwhile, who are some of the contestants to watch?

First and foremost, though, let’s start with sharing the bad news: According to the Futon Critic, there is no installment on the air next week. Instead, the earliest you are going to see it back is Tuesday, July 8. Why take a break on July 1? Well, we tend to think that it is tied to the Independence Day holiday. We have, after all, seen some instances in the past where Fox shows have taken time off around this time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score more TV reactions and reviews!

As for what we tend to think is coming up next, it may be very much a battle between different alliances — or, at the very least, different duos. Pastor Jacob is close to Derek, and we also know that at the same time, Jacob has crazy ideas that he’s not clearing with anyone. There is a good chance Derek ends up being fine that he gets cut loose, but at the same time, don’t you need every ally you can? That may also be true when you consider that Jack and Devonte seem to have a bond of their own on the other side.

So what would be one of the more satisfying outcomes at this point?

We honestly think that we could put that in simple terms: There is a good chance that we end up seeing some of the women rise up! We can easily see a situation at this point where a lot of the dudes end up picking each other off. The best strategy on The Snake at the moment seems to just be playing the middle as long as possible.

Related – Get more news regarding The Snake episode 3

What do you most want to see moving into The Snake episode 4 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







