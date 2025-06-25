The Snake season 3: Who was eliminated?

We had a feeling entering The Snake season 3 that we were going to be seeing a big twist with two different snakes front and center. However, this also meant two eliminations … and some pretty questionable strategic moves.

This is where we turn to Pastor Jacob … poor Pastor Jacob. Why in the world did he trust someone outside of his core alliance? It is pretty easy to understand why he has the job he does, where he’s meant to trust and be there for people. Going to a poker player like Devonte thinking that he is going to help you reform the game? Not a great move.

Ultimately, Jacob’s move could have not just cost him, but almost the entirety of his alliance. He’s lucky that it didn’t, since he was able to save Derek at the last second and set up a larger battle with Jack and Devonte down the road. It is funny in a way that Jacob’s attempt at forging a new alliance completely overshadowed the whole two-snakes twist. He and MacLaine had the power for the first time, and that basically meant that they could each only do so much.

As for who was sent out…

This is where The Snake is still struggling somewhat narratively. Ex-con Bryan was sent out seemingly because he didn’t have any close bonds with anyone beyond Kethryn. Is that it? (Kethryn, meanwhile, has shown to arguably be the best player — we’re not sure that she has shown her true self to anyone at this point.) Meanwhile, bull rider Cody was booted for reasons that remain somewhat unclear, other than just that Jacob wanted to keep Derek more. We do think that this show has some fascinating bones but at the same time, it is still lacking depth — that is what makes a reality competition like this special, no?

