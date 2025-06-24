Silo season 3 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to be learning more about a Silo season 3 premiere date at Apple TV+ in the near future? We’ve made it now into summer, and we recognize that filming on the Rebecca Ferguson series (at least for this season) has been done for a while.

On paper, we do recognize that it may seem somewhat insane to even suggest that we are close to this show coming back, given that the second season wrapped up earlier this year. However, the truth here could legitimately surprise you!

After all, consider the following: Apple TV+ seems to be intent on having a faster turnarounds with some of their shows now that we are past the industry strikes of 2023. Meanwhile, this is not one of those shows that requires 8-12 months of editing and visual effects. We are not looking at House of the Dragon, Andor, or something else in that vein. While there is still work to be done, you can do it more efficiently. With seasons 3 and 4 of Silo being filmed more or less back-to-back, you also do not have to be worried about another big break between seasons after the fact.

Now, we are not saying that season 3 of the series will be premiering this summer. However, there is at least a legitimately good chance that a date gets announced! Since this show has not been a part of any sizzle reels for summer releases, we do think you can cross it off until at least late September / early October. All bets are off after the fact there. We would personally be shocked if the series does not return at some point before 2025 comes to a close.

As for what the story ahead looks like…

Silo teased some of it already with the closing scene of the season 2 finale! We are going to spend some time in the past, where we have a chance to better see and understand how the entire project began in the first place. However, at the same time, we are prepared for more power struggles than ever before in #18, especially with Juliette now back home.

What are you most hoping to see on Silo season 3 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates coming up soon.

