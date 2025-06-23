FROM season 4: Is filming now underway?

Are we getting close to the start of FROM season 4 production? Well, based on some of the evidence that we have now, there is a case to be made.

In a new post on Instagram, actor Simon Webster (who plays Ethan on the series) indicated seemingly that he is back on set for the MGM+ series. Just based on how much the actor has grown up between seasons, it is our feeling that there either needs to be a time jump or explanation for this … right? Otherwise, you run the risk of a Ginny & Georgia situation on our hands.

So what can you expect to see when it comes to the story of season 4? Well, for starters, it is our belief that the show will kick off in some way with the aftermath of what happened to Jim thanks to the mysterious Man in Yellow — seemingly the guy behind almost everything that we’ve seen in the town. Or, is that just what we are led to believe? We have learned a little bit about what may be going on with some of the residents; some of them may have been reincarnated from previous generations of people, but all of them? That’s another question.

In general, we are getting prepared for a chapter of the show full of mystery, but at the same time a good bit more horror. We do believe that at some point, there is a chance for the cycle of pain that we have so routinely seen here to come to an end. However, we are not there yet and ultimately, it remains to be seen if we are ever going to get there for everyone. Maybe there is something to be said in the world of FROM about morality, but we are not at the point where the message is clear.

