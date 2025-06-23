Poker Face season 2 episode 10 sneak peek: A Jason Ritter tease

If you have not heard as of yet, you are going to be seeing Poker Face season 2 episode 10 arrive on Peacock in a few short days. What can we say now?

Well, as is often the case with this particular show, it is always fun to talk about it through the lens of guest stars … and there is a good one here in Jason Ritter. The Matlock star, who is currently sporting a fantastic mustache for another part, is going to be a major part of the story as a health inspector who happens to work out at a gym.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more POKER FACE reviews!

If you head over to NBC Los Angeles right now, you can see a new sneak peek for this week’s episode that features Ritter’s character offering up somewhat of an explanation on gym life, especially when it comes to how you should always have a spotter at all times.

Beyond just the sneak peek, we should also note that there’s a separate interview here with Ritter, one where he says that his character becomes rather annoyed at the fact that a lot of the other people at the gym are seeing major gains; yet, he has not. What in the world is going on here? Do the other people have an unfair advantage? Ironically, it feels like you can say that he is either the killer or the victim depending on the circumstances.

In the end, there are three more episodes left in this Poker Face season and by virtue of that, it is our hope that there is some great stuff coming all across the board.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Poker Face, including some other updates on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Poker Face season 2 episode 10 this week?

Are you excited to see Jason Ritter come on board? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







