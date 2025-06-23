MobLand renewed for season 2 at Paramount+

Just in case you were wondering about the future of MobLand over at Paramount+, here is your reminder at the moment not to be.

Today, the folks over at the streaming service have announced that following tremendous success of the first season all over the globe, there is going to be another season coming. The Guy Ritchie drama certainly left the door open to a lot more story after the crazy events of the first season, concluding a finale that made us think (briefly) that Tom Hardy’s character could be killed off. Ultimately, there is no real reason to worry about that.

In a statement confirming the news per TVLine, here is some of what Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment had to say:

“With more than 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph — driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances of Tom, Pierce, and Helen … We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the UK.”

The global performance of MobLand is likely what did seal the deal here further, as the streaming service is continuing to fight for international voters in the hopes that they can eventually have a similar sort of footprint to what a place like Netflix has in some other parts of the globe. We also think that with the current model at Paramount, they are issuing this renewal in the hopes that the second season is going to come out at some point next year. At the very least, this is what we’re hoping.

