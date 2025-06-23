Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 6/22?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that tonight marks the premiere for The Gilded Age, you can argue it would have a nice lead-in.

Without further ado here, let’s just go ahead and celebrate: You are going to see the late-night show back on the air tonight! The plan is for this episode to start at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time, which is nice given that there are a lot of instances in which the show airs at totally-random points based on everything that came before.

Now if you are wondering just what the primary focus is going to be for tonight’s new episode, it feels inevitable that it is going to be tied to conflict within the Middle East. As for how deep Oliver will be able to get into some of it, a lot of that is going to depend heavily on the time in which the episode taped. We imagine that regardless, there is going to be a larger deep dive on it soon enough given that these sorts of international conflicts are among what the show does best. They have shown over the years a real knack for understanding geopolitics, while also still giving you a lot of humor at the same time.

For those of you familiar with how Last Week Tonight tends to program itself over the summer, you are likely aware that there is going to be a hiatus here eventually. At the same time, we are at least grateful that we’re not there yet. The show certainly was fortunate to be able to air something tonight, especially given the state of the world and the value that we tend to think comes from the series at times like this.

