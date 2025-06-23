Virgin River season 7 filming wraps; what lies ahead?

We recognize that if you are like us, then you are probably eager to see Virgin River season 7 arrive over on Netflix. While the good news here is that filming is now wrapped, the bad news is that there is hardly a confirmed premiere date out there.

For the time being, let’s just take whatever update we can! In a new post on Instagram, Benjamin Hollingsworth confirmed that work has been finished up in British Columbia on the latest batch of episodes. This means that moving into the next several months, a big part of the focus behind the scenes is going to shift over to making sure that these episodes are packaged together, edited, and also prepared for countries all over the globe. This is one of the most important things about Netflix in general: You need to be able to be seen worldwide for shows to remain successful.

Is season 7 going to be the final one for Virgin Rier? For the time being, we tend to think that it will be able to keep going in one way or another. There was no indication at the time of the season 7 renewal that we were gearing up for the end of the series; while it may be true that a lot of Netflix shows do not run for a long time, at the same time we are well-aware of the fact that this one is far more cost-effective than most. We also do tend to think that it is an appealing one for everyone involved to shoot, mostly because you can do that within just a few months and have the rest of the year to do other things.

What will the story of season 7 look like?

It is going to begin with that big cliffhanger pertaining to Charmaine — that is what we can say at this point without any hesitation. Beyond that is where some of the other mysteries come into play, including what we are going to see Mel and Jack do when it comes to starting a family.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Virgin River season 7 when it arrives?

