Duster season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Jim’s messy situation

We do recognize that at this point on Duster season 1, just about everything is getting increasingly crazy — and for good reason. After all, remember that Nina has now immersed herself into Saxton’s operation. She and Jim were able to make it out of the briefcase swap in one piece; at the same time, they also showed a little chemistry with each other! That’s enough to make you wonder what could be coming as we move forward.

We recognize that there is also still a great bit of danger across the board as we move forward, mostly because there is suspicion around Nina as a part of the crew. What then complicates that further is that Jim is not only vouching for him — the same goes for the rest of his family!

Speaking on this matter further to Variety, here is some of what Josh Holloway had to say:

“Not only is their relationship deepening, but now my father is involved and my stepmother is involved … There’s this evolution of knowledge, because we are also finding out my father had doubts about my brother’s death too. To have him on board really gives Jim permission to trust Nina a little more.”

Where things could tricky for these characters moving forward is not that complicated to figure out here. Just remember that Nina has gotten Jim on board under the pretense that Saxton is responsible for his brother Joe. What if someone else killed himself instead? What if everything is not as it seems? If he ever feels like she is using or lying to him, that could be when all of the metaphorical walls start crumbling down.

