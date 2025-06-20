Duster season 1 episode 7 promo: The hunt for Xavier

As we get prepared to see Duster season 1 episode 7 next week, we know that in a lot of ways, the stakes are higher than ever. There are only two more installments that are coming! Our general feeling here is that both of them are going to be full of all the action, drama, and even laughs that you have come to expect — but we also hope that there are some answers to some big-time mysteries.

Which one is #1 at this point? Well, it really just comes down to who Xavier is, where he’s at, and also how he is really connected to everyone else. Nina knows a little bit about him thanks to what she has uncovered. However, at the same time there are still some other questions that need to be answered.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the promo for the next installment that indicates that Jim and Saxton could be meeting up with Xavier as they head off to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, we get a little insight into the predicament that Izzy is facing now when it comes to Bob Temple — mostly due to the fact that this strike is causing problems for Saxton. This could easily end up putting Jim in a near-impossible situation, since he could have to stop someone he cares about from fighting for something she believes in. How do you do that? Of course, the longer it goes, the more problems he could eventually have to deal with when it comes to Keith David’s character. There is no real easy way to get out of this!

For now, let’s just say to not be shocked in the event that we end up seeing some sort of cliffhanger here that brings the story into the finale.

