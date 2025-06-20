Duster season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

There are a few different things that are worth speculating about when it comes to Duster season 1 episode 7, but let us begin with this — how are we so close to the end already?

It may be a crazy thing to think about but as of right now, there are only two more episodes to come in the HBO Max series. Then, we are stuck sitting back and seeing if the show gets another season — which it undoubtedly deserves. Jim and Nina’s journey has been nothing short of supremely entertaining, and we also tend to think that some of the craziest stuff could still be coming around the bend.

Of course, we would love to say a whole lot more about episode 7 here when it comes to a synopsis / something of that ilk, but the streaming service has yet to reveal one! Instead, all we can say is that the title here is “K-129,” which does carry with it some sort of historical significance. This could be a reference to a Soviet submarine that inspired a lot of conversation in the late 1960’s, but how is that connected to the Josh Holloway drama? We recognize that we just saw a negotiation of sorts with Russians, and that plus Xavier may be enough at this point for us to say that whatever is transpiring is at this point global in scale. It could be significantly greater than anything that is just simply happening with Jim and Saxton, and perhaps this is where the season will eventually go for the finale.

The primary driving force for Duster right now is who is responsible for Joe’s death, but is there a chance to evolve beyond that? It is possible but at the same time, we also wonder if there are some things being left for a possible season 2. A cliffhanger could be a way to dare the powers-that-be into making more…

