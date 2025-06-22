Wednesday season 2 spoilers: New tease for central villain

We know entering Wednesday season 2 later this summer that there is going to be a new villain coming into the picture. With that being said, who are they, and what are they looking to do?

For the time being, we do not expect everything to be revealed on the show right away, largely due to the fact that this is a series does love its mysteries and we imagine that this will play out for at least a little while. What may be a little more interesting is how this particular baddie is more connected to Wednesday Addams’ brother than perhaps Jenna Ortega’s character herself.

Speaking in a new interview right now with Screen Rant, here is at least some of what Isaac Ordonez (who plays Pugsley) had to say on that subject:

My powers and the main villain for this season are connected. Pugsley has a very deep connection with the main villain. There’s something I do with my powers [that connects us], I think I can say that. They really dive into their connection and their story together.

I definitely have quite a bit of screen time with Eugene this season, and then one other new character that we get to see.

What will this mean when it comes to the overall shape of this story? Well, there is more to be discussed and speculated about there. However, at the same time we’ve known for a while that the Addams Family as a whole is going to be a lot more important than what we saw in season 1. With Pugsley now around Nevermore more, it certainly is going to offer both Gomez and Morticia more of an excuse to be around the school.

