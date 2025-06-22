Sugar season 2 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to learn more about a Sugar season 2 premiere date between now and the end of the summer?

Well, let’s just say that we honestly think that this is a worthy topic of discussion here, and for a number of different reasons. So, where do we start? Well, filming for the Colin Farrell series has been underway for a little while now and by virtue of that, you can argue that there will be more information coming here sooner rather than later.

Yet, at the same time, we do think it is worth remembering that for a lot of various Apple TV+ shows in general, it takes a lot of time to get them made — and that is without even thinking about post-production or how long it takes to make some of that happen. We do also think that we’re going to be stuck waiting for a little while to learn something more there, and the simplest advice we can offer is to be prepared. We tend to think that the odds are reasonably low that we are going to get a premiere date reveal this summer — the fall, meanwhile, could be a totally different story. That is where we would move our attention to, as there is a chance that season 2 could air at the end of the year, or at the start of 2026.

So what will the story of Sugar season 2 be about? For now, it is our general feeling that we’re going to be seeing something that is connected largely to what we saw at the end of season 1 with John and then Henry — what really happened to John’s sister? We hope for more info there, but then also a brand new case coming in at the same time.

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Sugar season 2 when it premieres?

