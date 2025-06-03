Sugar season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

With us progressively getting more and more into June 2025, is there a chance that more news is coming on Sugar season 2?

First and foremost, we can just sit back and feel rather good that another chapter of the Colin Farrell drama is coming. Not only that, but filming is already underway! We are aware of the fact that the first season concluded with us learning the truth about Henry, and also that he may have had something to do with what happened to John’s sister.

Of course, we do tend to think that the second season is going to give us a certain measure of answers … but then also a chance to see another isolated mystery at the same time. This is how this show seems to function, with us getting a mixture of new stories and long-term mysteries at the same time.

Now as for whether or not a Sugar premiere date is coming in the immediate future, the simple answer that we can give us “no.” Sure, it would be great to learn something more soon, but Apple TV+ never announced the drama as a part of the summer schedule. Odds are, we are set to be waiting until this fall or sometime later than that to see it back. Heck, it could even be in the first half of 2026. Because the streaming service has a lot of different programming across the board, we tend to think that personally, there is no real reason to rush anything.

If we are lucky, let’s just hope that a date gets announced either later this summer or early on in the fall. The odds of something more coming on in June feel like they are pretty darn low at this point, unless it is tied to casting in some way.

