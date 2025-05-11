Sugar season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

With us now moving into the month of May, we are inevitably getting much closer to Sugar season 2 eventually premiering. How close are we talking here, though? That is one of the real questions at present.

Well, first and foremost, we should really just start off here by noting that we do believe that by the end of the year, there is a chance that we are going to be able to hear more regarding the future. Obviously, it would be great if that happens sooner rather than later, but a certain measure of patience may be needed here.

After all, we imagine that the top priority this year is just getting the Colin Farrell drama filmed, as there can be a lot of opportunities to think about specific dates after the fact. We would love to see it return come November or December but realistically, early next year feels like the more realistic outcome that the show will take. That allows Apple TV+ a chance to really find the right spot, and it also gives them a solid hit in the new year — sure, it won’t replace what they had with Severance, but you should be able to at least see discussion generated from it.

As for what the season 2 story is going to be…

We do tend to think that in general, this is going to be a show that tries its best in order to tell another season-long story with a case at the center of it — at the same time, John Sugar may still do whatever he can to get answers regarding both Henry and his sister. Those were, after all, the most intriguing threads from the end of season 1.

What do you most want to see moving into Sugar season 2, no matter when it airs?

