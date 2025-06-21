Grey’s Anatomy season 22: Sandra Oh again talks potential return

For as long as Grey’s Anatomy remains on the air, we do tend to think there will be questions about Sandra Oh and whether or not she would ever return. We get it, as the years of Cristina Yang are easily the medical drama’s most popular. She is also an actress who has gone on to do some other great things, including the title character for many seasons on Killing Eve.

In a way, the saga around whether or not Oh would reprise her role is almost as interesting as the show itself. After all, for many years it felt as though the answer here was a definite no without question. However, not too long ago she seemed to crack the door open slightly … only for it now to be shut off almost entirely all over again.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

In a new discussion with Lulu Garcia-Navarro (via People Magazine) while at the The New York Times The Interview LIVE event, Oh recognized the number of people who wanted her back; at the same time, she still noted that this still may not be the right thing for her on a personal level:

“What I have noticed, this is 10 years out from leaving the show, is the deep appreciation that I have for the people who appreciate Cristina. It is that love that has made me go, ‘Oh. The fans really, really, really want it,’ and for the first time, that’s when I started opening up the idea.

“But for me, I think to really be true to the people who enjoy your work, you have to be true to yourself. So at this point, I don’t think so.”

Of course, Oh could always change her mind, and we still hope that if there is a chance for her to turn up in a series finale someday, she will considering taking that on. We’re not so crazy to think that she would ever come back for some substantial story arc.

Related – Get more news right now on the next season of Grey’s Anatomy, including some potential premiere dates

Do you want to see more of Sandra Oh on Grey’s Anatomy down the line?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







