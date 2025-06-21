The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 finale: Maggie’s choice
As we get ourselves prepared to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 finale this weekend of course it makes sense to have questions! Take, for starters, what major events we are going to see — including Maggie being in a spot where she may end up killing someone important.
If you saw the preview for what lies ahead a handful of days ago, then you may know already that she has an opportunity to wield Lucille. Is this a weapon of choice for a possible killing? For now, let’s just say there is a chance!
To learn a little bit more, go ahead and check out what Lauren Cohan had to say to People Magazine on the subject:
“I’m probably not allowed to talk about this actually, but I think that the baseline with Maggie and Negan is ultimately what makes us who we are and how capable are we of change — and is it really up to me to decide someone’s fate? … Is it really up to me to take a life, and what does that say about your belief in change and your belief in the future?”
Obviously, the history between Maggie and Negan is well-documented, and we certainly can understand a position where this character finds herself in a spot where she could do something rather similar to what he did — but for different reasons? The truth here is that there are still a lot of different directions the show could go, and there is always a chance that we could get a cliffhanger. It is true that there is no Dead City renewal for season 3 as of yet, but we still have every reason possible to assume that more is coming at some point.
