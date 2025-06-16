The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 8: The epic finale

If you were not aware already, The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 8 is going to be the all-import finale. What is set to transpire?

Well, if you saw the promo tonight alone, it does feel as though we are going to be seeing Negan show off perhaps more of himself — his old self — than we have seen in quite some time. Not only are we going to be seeing the return of the bat Lucille, but the “eenie, meanie, miney, mo” chant is going to be present as well. It seems on paper like someone is going to die — unless, of course, we are looking at a sort of trickery that we have not seen play out in a rather long time.

Below, you can see the full The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 8 synopsis with some other insight on what is to come:

Maggie makes a painful choice, while Negan puts on a show.

One other thing that certainly does feel notable about the preview is that we are going to be seeing Maggie and the Dama spending some time together — which to us, at least, signals that we could be getting a certain element of chaos. Is Lauren Cohan’s character going to be the one who kills her? If she does, what does that mean when it comes to her relationship with Hershel?

Finally, we have to at least acknowledge the scene of Maggie and Lucille at the end of the preview, largely due to the fact that it 1) looks awesome and 2) could have wide-spread ramifications for the future of the show.

