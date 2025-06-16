The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 7: Is the Dama alive?

We know that The Walking Dead: Dead City is one of those shows that loves a good fake-out; yet, did you see tonight’s central twist coming?

In what has to be one of the more stunning moments that we’ve seen for the entirety of this series, it seems as though the Dama did not die, despite it feeling pretty obvious earlier this season. Maybe there are some out there who saw this coming, but it honestly felt like what we saw on-screen earlier this season — even within this era of “no body, no death” — was enough to justify her being truly gone.

Now that we’ve said all of this, you can argue that the Dama wasn’t originally killed by the “right” person and with her still being out there, it opens the door for something else to happen here entering the finale. It does already appear that Negan is about to be tapping into his old self perhaps now more than ever…

As for another notable character…

Are we about to be at the end of the road for the Croat? It honestly felt for a chunk of the episode that he could be a goner, but he is also still out there. You can argue that there’s a case that he remains gone for a little while and turns up again in a potential season 3. (He is not in the preview for the finale.)

In general, though, we do think that this Dead City episode delivered on a lot of what we wanted all season, from the family tension to the idea that both Negan and Maggie could still be changing — even after everything that they’ve gone through. The big lingering question now is whether or not we will see even more significant evolution heading into the finale, and if there’s going to be a cliffhanger there, as well.

What did you think about the overall events of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 7?

