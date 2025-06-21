The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode rollout revealed

We already knew that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 was coming to Prime Video next month — so what more can we say?

Well, today the folks over at Amazon finally revealed how these episodes are going to roll out, and it is honestly rather surprising that we have not heard about this before now! The first two episodes are going to be available at once on July 16; meanwhile, the remainder of the season is going to be available one episode a week until the series finale rolls around in September.

Now if you do want some more insight on what the story is going to be here, just take a look at the official synopsis below:

It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…

One way or another, do we think there is going to be closure? Absolutely. Whether or not this is the closure everyone wants, however, is an entirely different story. We do think that the series is out to be messy at times and romantic at others. The only thing that we feel reasonably confident about here is that one way or another, we are going to be seeing some sort of closure to Belly’s story — and hopefully a situation that she can be happy with.

With some series, we would be a little bit worried as to whether or not the audience was going to come back. For this one, though, not so much. We do think the audience is going to be dedicated.

