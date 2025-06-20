Reacher season 4 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear something more about Reacher season 4 between now and the end of the summer?

First and foremost, it is worth starting off here with a reminder here that production recently kicked off on the Alan Ritchson drama, and we do hope that over the next few months, we continue to hear more and more about it. Alan himself has noted in the past that he will continue to stick around for however many stories Prime Video orders, as the show has elevated his career to new heights.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

So while we do expect some sort of news in the weeks to come, we should go ahead and pump the brakes on a premiere date for a while. First and foremost, remember the fact that season 3 just came out earlier this year, and that signals that there is a larger wait ahead. Meanwhile, we tend to think that the fourth season is not going to be coming until we get to the other side of the Neagley spin-off, which recently concluded production.

Based on everything that we’ve already lined up, the absolute earliest that we imagine Reacher coming back is at some point close to the next of next year — though it could also easily end up being early 2027. Sure, the episodes are going to be ready long before that point, but here is your reminder that Amazon may choose to release some of these whenever they want to. There is no real reason to be concerned if there is a long delay.

As for what we want to see story-wise…

That is honestly not that hard to figure out — we are prepared for a lot of action, drama, and a little bit of comedy mixed in. How could we want nothing less?

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Reacher, including some more thoughts on the cast

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Reacher season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







