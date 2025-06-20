And Just Like That season 3 episode 5 promo: Is Harry okay?

As we get ourselves prepared to see And Just Like That season 3 episode 5 next week, we tend to think there are varying degrees of drama.

So what sort of drama stands out the most? Let’s just say that, at least for now, that remains to be seen. However, the part that we are clearly the most worried about pertains to Harry. His and Charlotte’s story has been a bit more lighthearted so far this season, but is all of that about to change? We do worry, given that it appears as though he has something seriously important to tell her.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a preview for the next And Just Like That episode that gives us a much better sense as to what is going on. It seems like Harry and Charlotte are going to be coming across some sort of obstacle. Meanwhile, Carrie finds herself contending with a new neighbor who seems to have a problem with her noise. Odds are, this storyline is far sillier and will likely move to an appropriate end — even if this is something that does tend to happen in New York City.

At the end of this episode, it is our opinion that we are going to be at the halfway point in the story. Who knows exactly what the second part of this is going to look like? We do tend to think that some storylines are going to escalate, whether it be Miranda’s personal life or whatever we end up seeing when it comes to Carrie and Aidan. Even though she understands more of his home life more, does that mean that the two are actually going to work? Hardly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

