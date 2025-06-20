And Just Like That season 3 episode 5: Stopping the noise

Next week on HBO Max, you are going to have a chance to check out And Just Like That season 3 episode 5 — so what all can we say?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that a big part of the story here will be noise. Or, to be more specific, trying to stop the noise however it is possible. There is something we enjoy about seeing Carrie get back to more of the traditional drama of the Big Apple — sure, we enjoy getting her out of her element, but at the same time, you really can’t remove her from it for too long! This is still the bread and butter of the show, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be changing in the near future.

To get a few more details now on what is coming, be sure to check out the full And Just Like That season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

Carrie and Miranda both have to deal with the neighborhood noise. However, their temporary solution proves to be even more frustrating.

Does this sort of “solution” involve the two characters being frustrated with each other? For the time being, we do tend to think there is a reasonably good chance of that. We are talking about a long-term friendship that can have conflict without fear that they are going to go their separate ways. We do still think that they have a bond that more than likely is going to stand the test of time. We just hope that they can be there for each other as there are more issues moving forward. As a matter of fact, we’re probably going to be worried about Carrie and Aidan for the rest of the season based on what we have seen so far.

