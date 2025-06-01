And Just Like That season 4: Sarah Jessica Parker on future

We recognize that we are only just one episode into And Just Like That season 3 and yet, why not still look ahead?

Just remember this for a moment here — even though the follow-up to Sex and the City has only been around a few years, it is part of a franchise so large that it deserves some sort of proper send-off. Hopefully that does not happen anytime soon, but it is also something you have to actively think about. We never even thought we would get this show at all after the movies.

So is there some sort of endgame plan for And Just Like That just yet? Well, not exactly, but we do think that at some point, there will be conversations. For now, here is what Sarah Jessica Parker had to say about the state of things for her and executive producer Michael Patrick King to The Hollywood Reporter:

Michael and I haven’t chatted yet, so I don’t know. I’m always really proud of everybody. I’m always inspired by our crew, the primary 210 people that I work with all the time. I feel inspired by their efforts and the ways in which they show up every day, not just the fact that they are there and present and drive in from great distances often, many of them. But it’s the spirit with which they show up and are so freaking good at what they do. So when I wrap a season, especially this one in particular, it felt like poetry. We’ve been together now three years and everybody’s hugely important. I think we all were very happy this season, very much in love with each other, cast and crew, and so inspired, yes, but also just the deepest kind of admiration and affection.

For the time being, the only thing we can state with confidence is that season 3 is not likely to be the end of the series, and there is certainly room for more down the line. We just hope that viewers keep watching so the show can end on its own terms.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on And Just Like That now, including what more is coming

How many seasons do you think that And Just Like That will end up lasting?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







