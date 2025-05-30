And Just Like That season 3 trailer: Carrie’s new neighbor

Following the events of the big And Just Like That season 3 premiere, the folks over at HBO Max unleashed a brand-new trailer. This one gives you a pretty incredible sense of what lies ahead, and let’s just say that there is drama coming for almost every single character.

With that being said, though, we recognize that Carrie Bradshaw is going to be the focal point for a lot of discussion, especially due to her relationship with Aidan. Are the two going to find a way to actually make this work?

Well, if you head over to the link here now, you can see the full trailer for what is to come this season. In it, you see scenes with Carrie (seemingly) at Aidan’s home, and also ones where the two are back at the apartment. Despite whatever Aidan said last season about a long break for the next several years, these characters are still going to be spending a lot of time with one another.

Then, you have to raise the possibility here of a different love interest … and could it be her new neighbor? The word “writing partner” is thrown around here and yet, there is some commentary here about whether or not she has good chemistry with him.

As for what else the trailer gives away…

Let’s just say that there are a few different things here worth noting. For starters, are Charlotte and Harry about to go through something pretty serious? You do have to worry about that, just as you also do the possibility that we are going to be seeing Miranda’s dating life go through all sorts of twists and turns. Steve is going to also be back at some point this season, but for what purpose? That’s a mystery within itself.

