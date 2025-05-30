And Just Like That season 3 premiere: A Rosie O’Donnell surprise

It was known in advance of the And Just Like That season 3 premiere this week that Rosie O’Donnell would appear at some point. Now, she has! Not only that, but we’ve also learned a few things about her role at the same time.

First and foremost, who anticipated that Rosie, in her big comedy return, would be playing a nun? Not only that, but a nun who is a romantic love interest for Miranda?

Suffice it to say, this part is a little bit different than what you could’ve ever expected. Her character Mary was effectively a tourist in New York City. She and Miranda hit it off and from there, we saw them undergo some unique experiences … though Mary had never been with anyone before.

Is there some long-term future here for the two? We aren’t quite sure of that, but it is the hope that this character is going to be someone who actually opens Miranda’s eyes as to some of judgments towards tourists or people outside New York City. We do tend to think that it is best to be as open-minded as possible towards different people, especially at a time when you are still exploring who you really are in the wake of all the drama with Che.

Honestly, we just hope that this appearance from Rosie really just sets the stage for a lot of good guest stars through all of And Just Like That season 3. Why know that there are going to be some characters who are gone from the world and yet, others will pop up and hopefully help the main characters evolve further.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

