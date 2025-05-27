And Just Like That season 3: EP on Carrie, Aidan struggle

With the third season of And Just Like That set to premiere on HBO Max later this week, why not get more into Carrie and Aidan? The characters have clearly gone through a lot, whether it be together or apart over the years.

Moving into season 3, however, the pair are interesting spot. While there is clearly a lot of love there, Aidan has pumped the breaks on everything when it comes to the relationship at present. Instead, he is prioritizing being in Virginia and watching over his son Wyatt, who is going through a number of struggles.

Speaking in a new interview with Swooon, executive producer Michael Patrick King at least indicates that despite some of the current developments, it does appear as though these two characters are going to still be at the forefront of the story:

“This season is about dealing with the past, the present, and the future of Carrie and Aidan, and we did. I personally know that there’s an enormous chemistry between Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett that, as a showrunner, I’d be crazy not to invest in … I think people like Aidan, and I think there are people that want Carrie and Aidan, and I think there are people that want Carrie alone, and that will be a fun journey to see who wins.”

The biggest thing that Aidan does need to realize is that his vision for himself and Carrie over the next few years is unrealistic. Why in the world should she have to just sit around and wait for him? Even if she wanted to, doing it for such an extended period of one’s life is not some easy thing to do.

